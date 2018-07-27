Erin Murphy out with first ad in governor’s race

In her first television ad in the governor’s race, DFL-endorsed candidate Erin Murphy speaks directly to progressives, saying she’ll push to stop the NRA and pass single-payer health care.

The 30-second spot, which began airing Friday, will run through the Aug. 14 primary race. Murphy is in the midst of a competitive, three-way DFL primary against U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and Attorney General Lori Swanson. Swanson and Walz have both released ads.

The ad shows Murphy, a state representative from St. Paul, walking down the street with supporters, talking about her time serving as majority leader in the House. She mentions former Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who is running in the primary for governor against GOP-endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson.

“When Tim Pawlenty cut health care for Minnesotans, we fought back and we won. As the majority leader, I went to the mat on the minimum wage, on marriage equality,” she said in the ad. “I’m running for governor because we’ve got big fights ahead like health care for everybody and stopping the NRA.”

The ad is part of a “six-figure” ad buy, according to the campaign, supported by the state DFL Party.

See the full ad below: