In first TV ad for governor, Walz goes after Trump

In his first television ad in the race for governor, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz stays away from criticizing his DFL and Republican opponents in the campaign and focuses on Republican President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump has betrayed our values, but the fight back starts here, and I’ve never been one to stand on the sidelines,” Walz, a former high school coach says as he walks across a football field.

Walz, who has been in Congress since 2006, is in a heated, three-way DFL primary for governor against Attorney General Lori Swanson and state Rep. Erin Murphy. On the Republican side, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty are running.

It’s the first ad for the Walz campaign but the second television spot released in the DFL primary campaign. Swanson was the first candidate to get on the air.

The 3o-second ad, which will begin airing Thursday on cable and broadcast television, also highlights Walz’s experience as a social studies teacher in Mankato, showing him speaking in front of a group of students.

“I taught my students to stand up to bullies and stand up for what’s right, equality and justice,” Walz said in the ad.

You can watch all 30 seconds here: