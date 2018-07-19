Swanson releases second ad in race for governor

Attorney General Lori Swanson is out with her second television ad in the DFL primary race for governor, so far dominating the airwaves in the sprint toward primary election day.

The ad, which began airing Thursday on cable, broadcast and digital platforms, focuses on Swanson’s role as the state’s attorney general, landing settlements in consumer protection cases.

“As attorney general, I’ve worked hard to give everyone a fair shot, from taking on Wall Street and holding drug companies accountable, and getting a corporate polluter to clean up our drinking water,” Swanson says in the 30-second ad.

She is seen talking to Minnesotans on the street, accompanied by her golden retriever, Taffy, a frequent companion on her campaign materials.

Swanson is in a competitive, three-way primary against U.S. Rep. Tim Walz and state Rep. Erin Murphy. Walz released his first campaign ad on Thursday. The primary election is Aug. 14.