Chilly Friday; Sunday snow update

Yes, it’s cold.

We’re starting the second half of February with below-zero temps and cold wind chills.

A wind chill advisory includes much of Minnesota until 9 a.m. this Friday:

Carver county and Scott county of the southwest portion of the Twin Cities metro area are included in the wind chill advisory.

Temperature trends

Friday afternoon highs will be in the single digits above zero in much of western Minnesota, with some teens to the east. The Twin Cities metro area will top out in the mid teens.

Saturday highs will be mainly in the teens, with some lower 20s southeast:

Highs in the 20s expand into much of central Minnesota on Sunday:

Sunday snow

Snow is expected to spread into roughly the southern half of Minnesota Sunday night and continue into Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern Saturday evening through Sunday evening:

The Twin Cities metro area could see an inch or two of snow, far southern Minnesota might tally 3 to 4 inches by Sunday evening.

Another Updraft update will be posted around mid-morning.