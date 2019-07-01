Widespread rain early Monday

Here is a quick weather update early this Monday morning.

Sunday’s thunderstorms have been followed by widespread rain across central and southern Minnesota.

Repeated rains have caused some localized flash flooding and have made other others quite soggy and susceptible to flooding. A flash flood warning is in effect for Redwood, southeastern Yellow Medicine and southern Renville counties until 7:30 a.m.

A flash flood watch for possible flash flood as the rain continues has been issued for much of southern Minnesota.

Later on Monday

Rain will likely taper off toward midday, but thunderstorms are likely to bubble during the afternoon and evening mainly in southern Minnesota. Some storms later on Monday might become severe.