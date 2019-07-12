Warm and humid through the weekend; Barry will bring flooding rains to New Orleans

After a delightful Friday morning, our temperatures and dew points will ramp up as we go through the afternoon. If you like steamy weather, you’ll like the weekend forecast.

Temperature trends

Friday afternoon highs will reach the 70s in far northern Minnesota, but they will be well into the 80s across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with some lower 90s in far southern Minnesota. Several spots in the Twin Cities metro area will touch 90 degrees. Our average Twin Cities high temp is 84 degrees this time of year.

Many areas in the southern half of Minnesota will reach the upper 80s on Saturday, but temps will be a few degrees cooler to the north:

Lower 90s are on tap for the metro area plus southern and west-central Minnesota on Sunday:

Dew points are expected to reach the lower 70s in roughly the southern half of Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin on Sunday. It’ll really feel steamy.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 90s Monday, followed by around 90 Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain and thunder chances

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop anywhere in the southern half of Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

Far southern Minnesota could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight Friday night and Saturday morning. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Barry

Louisiana is bracing for Tropical Storm Barry’s winds and rain:

#Barry remains broad w/ deep convection confined to the southern half. A recon plane just found a pressure of 999mb. Gradual strengthening expected until landfall, though shear, dry air, & broad structure will put a limit on it. By far, flooding is the greatest danger from Barry pic.twitter.com/qZ3GNNY43D — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) July 12, 2019

To reinforce the flooding threat:

The slow movement of #Barry will result in long duration heavy rainfall along the central Gulf Coast and well inland through the weekend and into early next week.

Flooding will become increasingly likely, some of which may be significant. Prepare now. https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn pic.twitter.com/9q629khW13 — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 12, 2019

The National Hurricane Center has this projected track for Barry:

New Orleans is in a tropical storm warning, a flash flood watch and a storm surge watch. Hurricane warnings have been issued for portions of Louisiana.

The New Orleans area could see ten-to-fifteen-inch rain totals from Barry:

If Barry’s track shifts slightly eastward, New Orleans could receive even higher rain totals. The National Hurricane Center updates their warnings and tracks every few hours.

Programming note

