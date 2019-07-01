Stormy evening for southern Minnesota; dry and warmer Tuesday

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms have been tracking across southern Minnesota late this Monday afternoon and will continue into the evening and nighttime. In fact, thunderstorm reinforcements have been spreading from southeastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota.

Some severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued based on radar indications and spotter reports. One spotter report indicated a brief tornado touchdown near Hollandale, northeast of Albert Lea.

An expanded Severe Thunderstorm Watch is posted across much of southern Minnesota until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Flooding possibilities

Storms have been tracking just about directly east. Rainfalls of 2 to 4 inches are possible as they train and drop repeated rain on some locations. Much of the ground in southern Minnesota is soggy from recent rains. The additional water could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and along waterways, especially the Minnesota River and its tributaries. A Flash Flood Watch is posted through Monday night for a large area:

Twin Cities

For the Twin Cities, expect scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms into Monday night.

Pleasant Tuesday

Tuesday will be dry, warm and just a bit on the muggy side. The Twin Cities should reach the mid 80s.

Unsettled Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday both look rather unsettled. But storms will be scattered and will not hit all of us.