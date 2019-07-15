Storms deliver: Downpours, hail, and tree damage

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jul 15, 2019
0

Severe weather delivered as expected Monday evening across Minnesota. Up to 4-inches of rainfall triggered flash flood warnings across the Twin Cities.

  • 2 W NEW Hope [Hennepin Co, MN] COCORAHS reports HEAVY RAIN of 4.00 INCH at 15 Jul, 7:00 PM CDT —
  • 2 SE Corcoran [Hennepin Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HEAVY RAIN of 3.78 INCH at 15 Jul, 6:50 PM CDT —
  • 1 SE Medina [Hennepin Co, MN] MESONET reports HEAVY RAIN of 3.55 INCH at 6:45 PM CDT —

Scattered tree damage is reported across the Twin Cities.

Thunder was constant across much of the Twin Cities metro. That’s an indicator of intense updrafts sparking near-continuous lightning within storms.

Heat and humidity continue

Monday’s high temperature of 92 degrees at MSP marks the 3rd day of 90-degree heat this year. I saw a dewpoint of 77 and a heat index of 104 in Lakeville.

We trim a few degrees off the heat this week, but it remains very warm and sticky.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Models suggest a few more storms could pop up late Tuesday and again Wednesday.

Stay tuned.

 

 

 