Spotty storm damage; heat builds; Barry blows in

An isolated severe thunderstorm tracked across southern Minnesota Friday. The cell started near Cottonwood and blew through Redwood Falls, Gaylord, Arlington, Jordan, and Belle Plaine as it clipped the south metro. Some spotty tree damage occurred along the path.

Large tree down on vehicle in Scott County in Jordan, MN #mnwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/DDPIHV7Ati — Doug Kiesling (@WxPaparazzi) July 12, 2019

There may be a few isolated evening thundershowers Friday night, but severe weather is not likely.

Heat builds

A hot muggy air mass blows into Minnesota this weekend.

Dew points are already int he 70s in southern Minnesota. I saw a dewpoint of 77 degrees in Sheldon, Iowa Friday afternoon. Here it comes, folks.

Barry blows in

Tropical Storm Barry is expected to approach hurricane force as it rolls ashore Saturday. Wind-driven waves are already cutting off some roads on the barrier islands.

Here’s another perspective.

UPDATE: storm surge now making many roads south of Hwy 665 impassable including Island Rd in Terrebonne Parish, LA well ahead of Tropical Storm #Barry @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/I77aiXXQNE — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 12, 2019

Here’s the latest track forecast for Barry.

Heavy rainfall and flooding are still the biggest threats.

Stay tuned.