Soggy early Monday; stormy later in the day

A stormy Sunday has been followed by a very rainy Sunday night into Monday morning for much of central and southern Minnesota. Many areas likely picked up 1 to 3 inches or more of rain and are still getting rained on as I type.

Heavy rain in the Morton area of Redwood County caused a mudslide and flooding that closed Hwy 19 between Morton and Franklin. Watch a clip of the flooding here.

A Flood Warning has been posted until 4:30 p.m. on Monday for parts of Redwood, Sibley, Yellow Medicine, Brown and Renville Counties where 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen.

In addition, Flash Flood Watches will remain in effect until noon today for soggy areas from the southern Twin Cities metro area to parts of southern Minnesota where the water could rise quickly.

Later on Monday

Much of the rain showing up on radar will diminish this morning and probably send us into a bit of a weather lull for early afternoon. Sunshine through the clouds should give us high temperatures mainly from the mid 70s into the low 80s, but cooler along the North Shore. The Twin Cities should reach about 80 muggy degrees.

Strong thunderstorms are likely to brew by later Monday afternoon and continue to grow during the evening over central and southern parts of the state. Some storms could become severe, especially in the slight risk area across southern Minnesota.

Quiet Tuesday

Tuesday is likely to be the most benign day of the week as we will be between weather systems, although isolated showers or storms might pop up in the northwest and southeast corners. Expect more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures for most of us.

Increasingly unsettled later in the week

A cold front and support aloft might kick off a scattering of showers and storms on Wednesday.

Stormier Thursday and Friday

Look for a ramping up of the number of thunderstorms as we get into Thursday and then Friday.

Overall, it looks as though some of the greatest rainfall totals in the country over the next five days are likely to be from the Dakotas into southern Minnesota.