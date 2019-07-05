Shower/thunderstorm chances Friday; weekend mostly quiet

This doesn’t seem like a Friday. Many of us remain in holiday mode, with outdoor activities on our minds. Friday will be the most unsettled day of the next three days, but we’ll have many dry hours too.

Rain and thunderstorm chances

An area of showers and thunderstorms moved into southwestern Minnesota early Friday morning, and it’s expected to spread to the east-northeast through the evening. Some showers and embedded thunderstorms could arrive in the Twin Cities metro area by around mid-afternoon, and linger into early evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Friday morning through Friday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the HRRR model, but the loop shows the general rain pattern as it moves eastward. Check forecast updates.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin Friday and Friday night:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Much of the Twin Cities metro area is included in the SPC marginal risk category. The SPC will update their severe weather outlook later this morning and also around mid-afternoon.

Temperature trends

Minnesota and western Wisconsin highs will be mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday afternoon with a few mid 80s in southeastern Minnesota. Many spots in the Twin Cities metro area should reach the lower 80s.

Our average metro area high temp is 83 degrees this time of year.

Similar highs are expected on Saturday, but it’ll be a bit cooler near Lake Superior:

Sunday highs will also be mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s, with cooler temps near the big lake:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the lower 80s Monday through Thursday of next week.

Anchorage heat

I mentioned yesterday that it was an unusually warm Fourth of July in Anchorage, Alaska.

They ended up with a high of 90, which is a new all-time high for Anchorage, based on airport data going back to 1952:

UPDATE! At 5pm this afternoon, #Anchorage International Airport offically hit 90 degrees for the first time on record. #AKwx #RecordHeat — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) July 5, 2019

Their previous post:

The Anchorage International Airport has just reached 89 degrees. The all time record high temperature for #Anchorage has officially been broken. The previous record of 85 degrees was set on June 14, 1969 (period of record 1952-2019). #AKwx #RecordHeat — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) July 5, 2019

In case you’re wondering, the average July 4 high temp is only 65 degrees in Anchorage. They’re predicting a high of about 86 degrees in Anchorage today.