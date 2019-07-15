Storms arrive: Severe thunderstorm watch includes Twin Cities until 10 p.m.

Update: The Twin Cities NWS has expanded the watch area to include the Twin Cities until 10 pm tonight.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes much of northern Minnesota and the far northern Twin Cities counties.
The best chances for storms in the Twin Cities favor the hours between 5 and 10 p.m. this evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fhLJOwpTwU
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 15, 2019
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 509
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
145 PM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
central through northeast Minnesota
northwest Wisconsin
Lake Superior
* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 145 PM until
1000 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…Storms are expected to intensify along and ahead of a cold
front where the atmosphere is moderately to strongly unstable.
Damaging wind and hail should be the main threats through mid
evening.