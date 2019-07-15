Storms arrive: Severe thunderstorm watch includes Twin Cities until 10 p.m.

Update: The Twin Cities NWS has expanded the watch area to include the Twin Cities until 10 pm tonight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that includes much of northern Minnesota and the far northern Twin Cities counties.

The best chances for storms in the Twin Cities favor the hours between 5 and 10 p.m. this evening.

For real-time severe weather updates visit the MPR News severe weather live blog.

