Severe thunderstorm watch includes Twin Cities metro area until midnight

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that continues until midnight Sunday night across a large portion of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/AD3ceWrQxj — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 14, 2019

Here are watch details, from the SPC:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 508

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

340 PM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Minnesota

Eastern North Dakota

Northeast South Dakota * Effective this Sunday afternoon from 340 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5

inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible SUMMARY…Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop and

intensify across the region, with moderate amounts of deep-layer

shear and ample moisture/instability favorable for both supercells

and multicells/clusters. Large hail and damaging winds are the

primary risks. While low-level shear is not particularly strong, a

tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90

statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles north

northwest of Ortonville MN to 65 miles east northeast of Saint Cloud

MN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch

outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION…CONTINUE…WW 507… AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

2.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector

29025.

Make sure that you have a way to receive weather warnings this evening.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can see the recent local NWS radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here, and the southeastern Minnesota loop here. The northeastern Minnesota radar loop and the northwestern Minnesota radar loop are also available.