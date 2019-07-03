Scattered showers and t-storms possible on July 4th, but some sunshine too

Our weather will remain unsettled through the Fourth of July and on into Friday. Don’t cancel any fireworks plans; many of us will have dry weather Thursday evening.

Shower and thunderstorm chances

Our Wednesday afternoon high was 87 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Some showers and thunderstorms moved across parts of the Twin Cities metro area late Wednesday afternoon, and they caused our temperatures to drop into the 70s for awhile.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Wednesday evening and overnight Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday evening and overnight Wednesday night for much of North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of far western Minnesota. A marginal risk of severe weather extends eastward from there and includes the western part of the Twin Cities metro area:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible and marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible:

Some areas could also receive heavy rainfall amounts.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can see the recent local NWS radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here, and the southeastern Minnesota loop here. The northeastern Minnesota radar loop and the northwestern Minnesota radar loop are also available.

Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see scattered showers and thunderstorms at times on Thursday and Friday. Will it rain on your fireworks Thursday evening? It’s possible, but it should be dry for most of us. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It will rain in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop shows the patchy rain pattern within the model.

The Storm Prediction Center shows a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin for the period from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:

Check for updates.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see highs in the 80s on July 4th, with 70s in the far north:

Highs on Friday will be a combo of 70s and lower 80s:

Twin Cities highs are projected to be around 80 on Saturday and Sunday, and you’ll notice a drop in humidity this weekend.

I hope that you have a great Fourth of July holiday weekend!