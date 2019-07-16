Not quite as steamy; storm risk rises again Wednesday

On Tuesday, we shave a few degrees from Monday’s 92-degree heat across most of Minnesota. But the 90s return late this week.

More temperate breezes blow staring Sunday and into next week with highs mostly in the 80s.

July monsoon

Monday’s rainfall was intense and widespread. We average about 4 inches of rain in July. New Hope got that in about three hours Monday evening. Maple Grove tallied an incredible 5.18 inches of rainfall last night.

Check out the rainfall distribution chart from the Twin Cities National Weather Service.

Here's a look at radar estimated precipitation statistics for our area over the past 12 hours. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rOsMeOXU7r — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 16, 2019

Quieter Tuesday

The atmosphere looks a little tamer Tuesday. The best chance of storms favors South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. Most models keep the Twin Cities dry through Tuesday night. In theory.

A much better chance for storms arrives Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall potential

The risk for heavy rains returns Wednesday.

Impressive mammatus

There were some impressive mammatus clouds last night after the storms as the sun set in the west.