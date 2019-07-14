Metro heat advisory begins this afternoon; thunderstorm chances increase by evening

Get ready for some steamy weather.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will be in the 80s over most of northern and central Minnesota, with 90 or lower 90s in the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota. Dew points will climb into the 70s Sunday afternoon across much of the southern half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro area from 1 p.m. this Sunday through Monday evening:

Here are details of the advisory:

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

319 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019 MNZ060>063-068>070-141700-

/O.UPG.KMPX.EH.A.0002.190714T1800Z-190716T0300Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.HT.Y.0002.190714T1800Z-190716T0300Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

319 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019 …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

MONDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

10 PM CDT Monday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in

effect. * TEMPERATURE…Highs near 90 and dew points in the 70s will make

for heat indices around 95 to 100 degrees for both Sunday and

Monday. Low temperatures tonight will only fall into the mid

70s, providing little relief from the heat. * IMPACTS…The high heat indices during the day will lead to

increased risk for heat-related illness for those active

outdoors or with limited access to air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency…call 9 1 1.

Monday highs reach the lower 90s across much of southern and central Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 90s Monday, followed by upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Thunderstorm chances

A few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin during the early morning hours today. The main event will be later this afternoon and evening, as showers and thunderstorms develop in western Minnesota and spread eastward.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday afternoon through Sunday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the NAM model, but the loop shows the general rain pattern as it develops and spreads southeastward. Check forecast updates.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather for much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Sunday and Sunday night, which means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Here are local details, from the NWS:

Programming note

