Heat builds: 80-degree dew points? Barry grows stronger

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jul 11, 2019
1

Remember February? Remember that relentless barrage of 10 snowstorms in about eight weeks late last winter? Remember that April snow? Again?

Minnesotans who are tempted to complain about the heat and humidity the next week may want to keep that in mind.

Persistent heat wave conditions?

This may be the heat wave we remember this summer. The overall upper-air pattern is finally kicking into summer swelter mode. And it looks like this heat may stick around for a while. Check out the upper-air forecast chart for July 21.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration upper-air forecast map for 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

A moderate brand of heat and humidity builds Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday look downright barbaric. Highs may only make the lower 90s, but the dew points will make it feel like 100.

NOAA forecast highs for Minneapolis, via Weather Bell

80-degree dew points? 

Dew points surge this weekend. They may hit the oppressive 80-degree mark by Sunday or Monday afternoon. Your sweat beads will have sweat beads.

NOAA Global Forecast System model dew point forecast for 7 p.m. CDT Sunday via tropical tidbits

Yes, we earn our summers in Minnesota. Warts and all.

Barry grows

Tropical Storm Barry is gradually taking shape. Barry is forecast to be near hurricane strength Friday. Most of the convection is still south of the center.

NOAA GOES-16 visible loop Thursday afternoon, via College of DuPage

The latest forecast tracks bring Barry ashore early Saturday in southern Louisiana.

Heavy rainfall is still Barry’s biggest threat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest projections dump a core of 15 to 20 inches of rain dangerously close to New Orleans.

Stay tuned.

  • Postal Customer

    Excellent. The hotter and muggier, the better. The sound of frail Minnesotans complaining about the heat is music to my ears 🙂