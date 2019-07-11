Heat builds: 80-degree dew points? Barry grows stronger

Remember February? Remember that relentless barrage of 10 snowstorms in about eight weeks late last winter? Remember that April snow? Again?

Minnesotans who are tempted to complain about the heat and humidity the next week may want to keep that in mind.

A long period of heat and humidity will arrive this weekend and last much of the rest of the month. Periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms will accompany the hot and humid air mass. #ThursdayThoughts #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/aDUPTHOHIS — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 11, 2019

Persistent heat wave conditions?

This may be the heat wave we remember this summer. The overall upper-air pattern is finally kicking into summer swelter mode. And it looks like this heat may stick around for a while. Check out the upper-air forecast chart for July 21.

A moderate brand of heat and humidity builds Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday look downright barbaric. Highs may only make the lower 90s, but the dew points will make it feel like 100.

80-degree dew points?

Dew points surge this weekend. They may hit the oppressive 80-degree mark by Sunday or Monday afternoon. Your sweat beads will have sweat beads.

Yes, we earn our summers in Minnesota. Warts and all.

Barry grows

Tropical Storm Barry is gradually taking shape. Barry is forecast to be near hurricane strength Friday. Most of the convection is still south of the center.

The latest forecast tracks bring Barry ashore early Saturday in southern Louisiana.

Heavy rainfall is still Barry’s biggest threat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest projections dump a core of 15 to 20 inches of rain dangerously close to New Orleans.

Stay tuned.