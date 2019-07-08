Growing storm chances Tuesday; wettest year on record in Rochester

Our spectacular Monday weather is about to take a turn for the stormy.

Strong to severe storms rumble across northwest Minnesota overnight.

Severe potential this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with localized heavy rain. #mnwx #ndwx pic.twitter.com/lIMtMcxvAr — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) July 8, 2019

The squall-line will probably fade before it reaches the Twin Cities as it moves south overnight.

Tuesday storm chances growing?

Monday afternoon’s model runs have increased the chances for strong storms around the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon and evening.

NOAA’s NAM 3 km model shows the likely evolving scenario. Watch the squall line hit northwest Minnesota tonight, then fade. Then watch the storm cells blow up near the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Severe risk

NOAA’s currently paints a marginal risk for severe storms across Minnesota Tuesday. I have a hunch they may expand the slight risk zone to future updates.

12:28pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across portions of eastern wy into northern ne and southern sd https://t.co/rEAejNHwPA pic.twitter.com/qT7HMhsfQp — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) July 8, 2019

Bottom line: Keep an eye out Tuesday for updates as storms may develop.

Rochester: Wettest year on record so far

Rochester has already logged more than 30 inches of precipitation this year. That’s the wettest year on record to date for Rochester.

Twin Cities: 9th wettest year so far

The Twin Cities has already logged more than 20-inches of precipitation this year. That’s good enough for the 9th wettest year on record so far.

As of July 7th, this is the 9th wettest year on record in the Twin Cities to date. 2019 precipitation total through yesterday is 20.86", which is 6.14" above normal. Graph shows current year's precip in black and wettest year (2014) in light blue. #mnwx https://t.co/niUapgt2bV pic.twitter.com/v3Q9Fuy5gn — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 8, 2019

The trend of a wetter Minnesota climate is going strong this year in southern Minnesota.