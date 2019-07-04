Friday shower/t-storm chance; less humid this weekend

Many of us had just a few minutes of rain on the Fourth of July, and some people saw no rain at all. Several locations in Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin had more persistent rains, and some spots had flooding.

This was the scene in Sartell, Minn., near St. Cloud, after they received several inches of rain on Thursday:

It may beautiful and sunny now, but wow, that was not the case this morning. Sartell was pelted with rain and several cars were submerged in water across from the police department @kare11 pic.twitter.com/0p9VF62k2O — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) July 4, 2019

Here’s what 4.4 inches of rainfall looks like in Sartell near St. Cloud — multiple roads are closed after wild morning of rain. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/xqfa2jfTih — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) July 4, 2019

Sections of northwestern Wisconsin also saw heavy rain on Independence Day, and there were flash flood watches and warnings for several counties in northwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and early Thursday evening. You can check the NWS Duluth site for the latest radar images and any flooding updates.

Anchorage, Alaska ties a heat record

Thursday was a record hot day in Anchorage, Alaska:

The Anchorage International Airport has just reached 85 degrees. We have now tied the all time record high temperature for #Anchorage. This record was set on June 14, 1969 (period of record 1952-2019). #AKwx #RecordHeat — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) July 4, 2019

Their temp could go slightly higher before the day is done. Our high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 85 degrees this Fourth of July.

Friday thunderstorm chances

A batch of showers and thunderstorms is expected to reach parts of southwestern and west-central Minnesota Friday morning, then break up into scattered showers and thunderstorms as it moves eastward during the day.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Friday morning through Friday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It will rain in some areas that look dry in the NAM, but the loop shows the decreasing coverage as the rain moves eastward on Friday. Check forecast updates.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin Friday and Friday night:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Temperature trends

Friday highs will be mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s:

Saturday highs will be slightly cooler in some areas:

Similar highs are on tap for Sunday:

Some spots in the Twin Cities metro area are expected to hit 80 on Saturday and Sunday. Metro area highs are projected to be in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

