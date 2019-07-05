Friday evening showers and thunderstorms; a quiet weekend

Areas of rain with embedded thunderstorms will move across central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin as we go through Friday evening. A severe thunderstorm will be possible, and some areas could see heavy rain.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin this Friday and Friday night:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Roughly the southern half of the Twin Cities metro area, plus Pierce county of west-central Wisconsin, are included in the SPC marginal risk area.

Be sky-aware this Friday evening.

Saturday and Sunday should be rain-free across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s this weekend, but it’ll be cooler near Lake Superior.

Here are the Saturday highs:

Sunday’s projected highs are similar:

I think that some spots in the Twin Cities metro area will touch 80 degrees on Sunday.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the lower 80s Monday through Thursday of next week. I’m not seeing any really hot temperatures in the forecast models, but the European forecast model does give us a shot at 90 degrees in the Twin Cities on July 13.

EF-0 tornado in Rusk county, Wisconsin on Thursday

The NWS confirmed that a weak tornado touched down on the Fourth of July in northwestern Wisconsin: