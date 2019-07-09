Fresh breeze Wednesday; steamy weekend; 4th wettest ‘year’ in Minnesota

We lucked out with the threat for strong storms Tuesday.

Considerable cloud cover kept temperatures in the 70s across most of Minnesota Tuesday. That limited the amount of surface heating available to generate strong thunderstorms. Instead, we saw mostly garden variety showers.

Showers gradually fade overnight across Minnesota. A few spotty showers may pop up Wednesday, but northwest breezes blow in less humid air by Wednesday night.

Rain ends this evening, but Wednesday brings scattered storms & cool/breezy weather. Heat returns for Friday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2Ey7CcxGwD — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 9, 2019

Thursday brings the sunniest and most comfortable day this week. Then a steamy air mass with dew points in the 70s pushes back Friday into the weekend.

Dew points in the mid to upper 70s anyone?

Ugh.

Our free weekend sauna features highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

4th wettest ‘year’ on record in Minnesota

It’s not your imagination. The past year has been very wet in the Upper Midwest. The latest 12-month period is the 4th wettest on record for Minnesota and the 3rd wettest in Wisconsin. Here are the rankings from NOAA.

Just in: For 3rd time in 2019, the record was broken for wettest 12-month period for U.S. — avg accumulation of 37.86 inches during July 2018 thru June 2019, per @NOAANCEIclimate See https://t.co/stfMhP5rF6 #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/fZDDrVm1TX — NOAA (@NOAA) July 9, 2019

Bolts from the blue

This is a great example of why we say stay indoors when thunder roars. Lightning strikes have been recorded more than 20 miles away from parent thunderstorms. Check out this beauty.