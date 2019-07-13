A steamy Sunday, with PM storms possible; hot on Monday too

The Saturday afternoon high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 87 degrees, which is three degrees above average. It definitely felt summery, with dew point temperatures in the lower 60s.

Our Sunday weather will be downright steamy.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will be in the 80s over most of northern and central Minnesota, with 90 or lower 90s in the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota:

Dew points are expected to reach the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon in approximately the southern half of Minnesota, plus parts of western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Twin Cities metro area that begins Sunday afternoon and runs through Monday evening:

Details of the excessive heat watch:

Monday highs reach the 90s in most of central and southern Minnesota plus parts of Wisconsin:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 90s Monday, followed by upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Thunderstorm chances

Southwestern Minnesota will see areas of thunderstorms Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night. Some thunderstorms could move into south-central Minnesota as well.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center shows a marginal risk of severe weather this Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night for portions of southwestern and south-central Minnesota:

There could be a few isolated showers/t-storms elsewhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Saturday night or early Sunday.

You can see the recent local NWS radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here, and the southeastern Minnesota loop here.

Some showers and thunderstorms are expected to form in parts of northern and central Minnesota Sunday afternoon, then moving southeastward. Thunderstorms could arrive in the Twin Cities metro area and west-central Wisconsin late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday afternoon through Sunday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the NAM model, but the loop shows the general rain pattern as it develops and spreads southeastward. Check forecast updates.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather for much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin Sunday and Sunday night, which means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Here are local details, from the NWS:

Barry update

Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday afternoon:

Barry made landfall as a hurricane early this afternoon near Intracoastal City, LA.

Barry weakened to tropical storm strength shortly after landfall, but it will still bring heavy rains to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas Saturday night and Sunday. This Saturday afternoon flash flooding update was posted by the NWS:

Details of Barry’s impact:

Here's some flooding video, via WeatherNation:

Storm surge proves to be too much for a levee in Plaquemines Parish, LA.

This is Barry’s projected track, along with the cone of uncertainty related to that track:

Programming note

