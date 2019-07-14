A steamy Monday, with a t-storm chance; heat advisory for the Twin Cities metro

It was a steamy Sunday across central and southern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. Portions of central and northern Minnesota saw some strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, and a few strong thunderstorms clipped the northeast part of the Twin Cities metro area in the evening. Some spots in Minnesota also had heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm winds caused large waves on Mille Lacs Lake for awhile on Sunday:

We're getting some amazing weather photos and videos from you all. Here's a view of the waves crashing over docks at Lake Mille Lacs. Sent to us by Madaline Beaudrie-Van Grinsven. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/jTlaHmsLoo — KARE 11 (@kare11) July 15, 2019

How hot was it?

The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 92 degrees. It was only our second day with a high of 90 or warmer at MSP airport this year. By July 14 of 2018, we had tallied 13 days with highs of 90 or greater. The Minnesota State Climatology Office states that we average 12.9 days per year with highs of 90 or warmer in the Twin Cities. Our Twin Cities record was 44 days of 90 or warmer, in 1988.

Temperature trends

Highs will reach 90 or the lower 90s across much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Monday:

Afternoon dew points will be in the 70s in many locations, making it feel really steamy.

A heat advisory continues until Monday evening in the Twin Cities metro area:’

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the upper 80s Tuesday through Friday, and we could touch 90 at least once.

Monday thunderstorm chances

There could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning. Some areas of showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday afternoon and evening.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Monday afternoon through Monday night:

We’ll see if Monday’s newer runs of the NAM forecast model continue to show this pattern. Check forecast updates.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather for much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Monday and Monday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

SPC will update the severe weather outlook early on Monday.

I hope that you have a good week.