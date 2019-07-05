A quiet Saturday and Sunday; Friday tornado video from Sibley county

Some of the thunderstorms that moved through southern Minnesota late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening were severe.

This tornado touchdown occurred Friday near Henderson, in Sibley county:

Matt Waldron sent this video to the @KARE11 Facebook page of a brief tornado touchdown earlier near Henderson #MNwx @NWSTwinCities We’d love to see your weather pics and videos! Use #kare11weather and only take them when it’s safe to do so pic.twitter.com/ShvQZ2c6wX — Jason Disharoon (@Jason_Disharoon) July 6, 2019

This storm damage occured in Arlington, Minn., which is also in Sibley county:

Getting our first look at storm damage in Arlington. The roof of this catering business on Main St. was peeled off. @KARE11 @NWSTwinCities #MNWX #KARE11Weather @Jason_Disharoon pic.twitter.com/gi27m3jffD — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) July 6, 2019

Here are the reports of tornado touchdowns near Arlington and Henderson between 5:25 and 5:45 p.m. on Friday, via the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

Heavy rain was also causing problems in some areas Friday evening. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for several Minnesota counties Friday evening, including the far southeastern portion of Dakota county and the northern portion of Goodhue county. The flash flood warnings currently in effect are shaded dark red on the National Weather Service site. You can click on your area for details about the warnings.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can see the recent local NWS radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here, and the southeastern Minnesota loop here. The northeastern Minnesota radar loop and the northwestern Minnesota radar loop are also available.

The daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday should be rain-free across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s this weekend, but it’ll be cooler near Lake Superior.

Here are the Saturday highs:

Sunday’s projected highs are similar:

Some spots in the Twin Cities metro area will probably touch 80 degrees on Sunday.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the lower 80s Monday through Thursday of next week. I’m not seeing any really hot temperatures in the forecast models, but the European forecast model does give us a shot at 90 degrees in the Twin Cities on July 13.

EF-0 tornado in Rusk county, Wisconsin on Thursday

The NWS confirmed that a weak tornado touched down on the Fourth of July in northwestern Wisconsin: