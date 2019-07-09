A few feisty afternoon storms; “Barry” likely to soak Gulf Coast

Sky watchers will be busy this afternoon.

The latest short-term models favor a broken line of storms developing southwest of the Twin Cities this afternoon. NOAA’s NAM 3 km model suggests storms are most likely to rumble near the Twin Cities between about 3 and 7 pm this afternoon and evening.

Here’s NOAA’s NAM 3 km model’s version of events between 2 pm and midnight today.

Marginal severe risk

A few of the storms today could approach severe limits packing 1-inch diameter hail and gusty winds to near 60 mph. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints a marginal risk for severe storms across Minnesota today.

Fresh breeze tomorrow

Dew points climb toward the sticky 70-degree mark this afternoon. A cool front blows in Wednesday with more comfortable conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Heat and humidity return by Friday and linger into the weekend.

Future T.S. Barry?

Most models favor a developing low-pressure system over the northern Gulf of Mexico. NOAA gives the system an 80-percent chance to become Tropical Storm Barry later this week. Hello GFS model, are you there?

The storm is likely to dump a foot of rain along the Gulf Coast with locally higher totals possible.

Alaska heat and smoke

You’ve probably been hearing about the all-time record heat in Alaska over the past week. With the heat comes wildfires, and smoke. Most of southern Alaska is covered by a thick film of smoke these days.

Nasty wildfire smoke blankets a fair chunk of Alaska. Smoke from the big fires west of McGrath inundated the lower Kuskokwim and Bristol Bay regions Sunday, and today the smoke has turned northward across western Norton Sound. #akwx @Climatologist49 @KYUKNews @kdlgradio @KNOMnews pic.twitter.com/GcxurQP7yW — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) July 8, 2019

Smoke at ground level is some of the highest on record in Anchorage.