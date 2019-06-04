Widespread severe outbreak delivers; tranquil weather returns Wednesday

Well, that was interesting.
16" diameter pine tree snapped just above base at MN 19 and MN 21 in New Prague (Speedway). @NWSTwinCities @metroskywarn #damage #mnwx pic.twitter.com/HYsNdMkIGS
— WallCloudChaser.com (@wallcloudchaser) June 4, 2019
Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak delivered as expected. The storm zone was widespread across much of Minnesota. The massive thunderstorm complex cloud shield covered most of Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon.
1-minute Mesoscale Domain Sector #GOES16 Visible images + SPC Storm Reports across #Minnesota (including wind gusts to 85 mph): https://t.co/NROtGuoQcv #MNwx @NWSTwinCities @NWSLaCrosse pic.twitter.com/bLs9i1OFxS
— Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) June 4, 2019
Highs winds, large hail, and heavy rain hit many towns.
Part of a barn roof torn off by storms this afternoon near Union Hill in northern Le Sueur County #Minnesota #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XnKZrUwrQZ
— Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 4, 2019
At one point severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Duluth, Rochester, and parts of the Twin Cities. I can’t remember the last time Minnesota’s three largest metropolitan areas were all under severe thunderstorm warnings at the same time.
Here’s a rundown of some selected storm reports.
Wind gusts
Winds gusts as high as 85 mph have been recorded.
- 59 mph gust in St. Cloud (2:09 pm)
- 59 mph gust in Hutchinson (3:15 pm)
- 85 mph gust in Henderson (4:18 pm)
- 75 mph gust in Northfield (4:50 pm)
- 69 mph gust in Dodge Center (5:35 pm)
- 64 mph gust in Rochester (6:01 pm)
- 70 mph gust in Chatfield ( 6:27 pm)
16" diameter tree uprooted in Heidelberg, MN. @NWSTwinCities @metroskywarn #mnwx #DAMAGE pic.twitter.com/LKrNB2w3lz
— WallCloudChaser.com (@wallcloudchaser) June 4, 2019
Hail reports
- 1 SW Silver Lake [Mcleod Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of golf ball size (E1.75 INCH) at 3:48 PM CDT —
- 3 W Lester Prairie [Mcleod Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of golf ball size (E1.75 INCH) at 3:45 PM CDT — HAIL BETWEEN PING PONG BALL AND GOLFBALL SIZE.
- Dodge Center [Dodge Co, MN] BROADCAST MEDIA reports HAIL of tennis ball size (M2.50 INCH) at 5:05 PM CDT —
- Kasson [Dodge Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports HAIL of baseball size (E2.75 INCH) at 5:04 PM CDT —
Large hail reported in Kasson this evening. Thanks to Jenny Anderson for the photo! #rochmn #mnwx #kttcwx @NWSLaCrosse pic.twitter.com/6F1Irr2UkC
— Sarah Gannon (@SarahGannonKTTC) June 4, 2019
Heavy rainfall caused this flood scene near Lakeville.
Flooding at Dodd Road and 198th Street in Lakeville this evening… as more rain falls #mnwx @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ChvcWU9hyc
— Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 5, 2019
Return to summer
We return to sunny, tranquil summerlike weather the rest of the week.