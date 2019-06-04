Widespread severe outbreak delivers; tranquil weather returns Wednesday

Well, that was interesting.

Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak delivered as expected. The storm zone was widespread across much of Minnesota. The massive thunderstorm complex cloud shield covered most of Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon.

Highs winds, large hail, and heavy rain hit many towns.

Part of a barn roof torn off by storms this afternoon near Union Hill in northern Le Sueur County #Minnesota #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XnKZrUwrQZ — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 4, 2019

At one point severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Duluth, Rochester, and parts of the Twin Cities. I can’t remember the last time Minnesota’s three largest metropolitan areas were all under severe thunderstorm warnings at the same time.

Here’s a rundown of some selected storm reports.

Wind gusts

Winds gusts as high as 85 mph have been recorded.

59 mph gust in St. Cloud (2:09 pm)

59 mph gust in Hutchinson (3:15 pm)

85 mph gust in Henderson (4:18 pm)

75 mph gust in Northfield (4:50 pm)

69 mph gust in Dodge Center (5:35 pm)

64 mph gust in Rochester (6:01 pm)

70 mph gust in Chatfield ( 6:27 pm)

Hail reports

1 SW Silver Lake [Mcleod Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of golf ball size (E1.75 INCH) at 3:48 PM CDT —

3 W Lester Prairie [Mcleod Co, MN] PUBLIC reports HAIL of golf ball size (E1.75 INCH) at 3:45 PM CDT — HAIL BETWEEN PING PONG BALL AND GOLFBALL SIZE.

Dodge Center [Dodge Co, MN] BROADCAST MEDIA reports HAIL of tennis ball size (M2.50 INCH) at 5:05 PM CDT —

Kasson [Dodge Co, MN] EMERGENCY MNGR reports HAIL of baseball size (E2.75 INCH) at 5:04 PM CDT —

Heavy rainfall caused this flood scene near Lakeville.

Flooding at Dodd Road and 198th Street in Lakeville this evening… as more rain falls #mnwx @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ChvcWU9hyc — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 5, 2019

Return to summer

We return to sunny, tranquil summerlike weather the rest of the week.