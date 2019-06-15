Updated severe t-storm watch for parts of southern Minnesota Saturday evening

The National Weather Service has removed several southern Minnesota counties from the severe t-storm watch.

The watch continues until 9 p.m. Saturday for southwestern Minnesota and parts of far southeastern Minnesota:

There is also a flash flood warning until 7:45 p.m. this Saturday for portions of Mower and Fillmore counties in southeastern Minnesota:

Rain and thunder update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the model. You can see that we could also have a few scattered morning showers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Sunday, they could linger into the afternoon to the northwest.

You can see the recent local images from the local NWS radar here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here. The southeastern Minnesota radar loop can be found here.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Programming note

