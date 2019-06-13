Sunshine and 70s today; rain and thunder chances this weekend

It was a chilly start this Thursday, with morning lows in the 30s in northern Minnesota and parts of central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Hibbing and Crane Lake were even colder, with lows of 28 degrees! Thankfully, the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota only dipped into the 40s.

Temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon, and you’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Temperature trends

Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have highs in the 70s this Thursday afternoon, with some 60s in northeastern Minnesota. Our average high temp is 78 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.

Friday will feature highs in the lower 80s in southern and far western Minnesota, with mostly 70s elsewhere:

Saturday highs range from the lower 80s southwest to 60s northeast:

On Father’s Day (Sunday), we’ll top out in the 60s in northern and central Minnesota and lower 70s in southern Minnesota:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 70s Monday, followed by upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and thunder chances

Our Thursday will be dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in northwestern Minnesota after midnight Thursday night, with that chance expanding across much of the northern half of Minnesota by Friday morning. The Twin Cities metro area will have a chance of a shower or thunderstorm Friday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Thursday evening through Friday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see some showers and thunderstorms at times on Saturday and Saturday night. There will be a smaller chance of a passing shower/isolated thunderstorm on Sunday.

Crop update

Dry weather allowed farmers are to make some planting progress last week.

Monday’s Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition report from the USDA and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture states:

Mostly dry conditions with a few isolated storms gave Minnesota farmers 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 9, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Planting progress was made for all crops in Minnesota given the more favorable weather conditions. Warmer temperatures across the state aided crop emergence and development. Some fertilizer side dressing and pesticide spraying also took place when weather would allow. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 32 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 33 percent surplus. Ninety-two percent of Minnesota’s corn was planted, 2 weeks behind last year and the five-year average. Sixty-nine percent of the corn crop had emerged, 2 weeks behind normal. The first condition rating for corn was rated at 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Soybeans were 79 percent planted, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and the 5-year average, while 43 percent of the soybean crop had emerged.

In one week, corn increased from 76% to 92% planted, and soybeans went from 51% to 79% planted:

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.