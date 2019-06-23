Sunday showers at times, with a thunderstorm also possible; a shot at 90 later this week

Northwestern Minnesota and most of west-central Minnesota will have a beautiful and dry Sunday. The remainder of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin will have periods of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms also possible. Intermittent showers and the chance of thunderstorms will linger in many areas overnight Sunday night and into Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows this potential rain pattern Sunday morning through early Monday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the HRRR loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the model.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin will see Sunday afternoon highs in the 70s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few spots in northwestern Minnesota touch 80 degrees. Northeastern Minnesota will see some highs in the 60s.

A similar high temperature pattern is expected on Monday:

Our average June 24 high temp is 82 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 80s Tuesday, followed by mid 80s on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s are on tap for Thursday and Friday. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few spots in the metro area touch 90 degrees on Thursday and/or Friday.

Thursday severe weather update

The National Weather Service has updated some of the details of the severe weather that hit parts of southern Minnesota on Thursday. These updated severe weather/damage reports (for Thursday, June 20) were posted on Saturday:

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT…SUMMARY…CORRECTED

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

1129 PM CDT SAT JUN 22 2019 ..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…

..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….

..REMARKS.. 0712 PM TSTM WND GST 4 E ST. JAMES 43.99N 94.55W

06/20/2019 M78 MPH WATONWAN MN AWOS CORRECTS PREVIOUS TSTM WND GST REPORT FROM 4

E ST. JAMES. NWS DAMAGE SURVEY DETERMINED

THIS WAS A DOWNBURST, WITH DIVERGENT DAMAGE

PATTERN FANNING OUT. HUNDREDS OF TREES WERE

DAMAGED FOR SEVERAL MILES, A TURKEY BARN WAS

SEVERELY DAMAGED, AND SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE

BLOWN OFF HIGHWAY 60. 0642 PM TORNADO 4 WNW LA SALLE 44.10N 94.63W

06/20/2019 WATONWAN MN LAW ENFORCEMENT CORRECTS PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM

GODAHL. WATONWAN COUNTY DEPUTY REPORTED

TORNADO LASTED TWO MINUTES IN OPEN FIELD IN

NORTH CENTRAL WATONWAN COUNTY, 0.5 SE

GODAHL, OR 4 WNW LA SALLE. 0627 PM TORNADO 6 SSE COBDEN 44.20N 94.81W

06/20/2019 BROWN MN NWS STORM SURVEY TORNADO MOSTLY MOVED ACROSS FIELDS, BUT DID

HIT A FEW GROVES OF TREES AND ONE FARMSTEAD,

WHERE MINOR DAMAGE OCCURRED TO A FEW

OUTBUILDINGS. PATH LENGTH ABOUT 3 MILES. 0520 PM TORNADO 4 NE WABASSO 44.45N 95.11W

06/20/2019 REDWOOD MN NWS STORM SURVEY CORRECTS PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM 6 NNW

CLEMENTS. TREE AND SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE.

NUMEROUS PICTURES AND VIDEOS OF TORNADO.

PATH LENGTH 5.6 MILES. 0745 PM HAIL TRUMAN 43.83N 94.43W

06/20/2019 E1.00 INCH MARTIN MN TRAINED SPOTTER 0709 PM HAIL ST. JAMES 43.98N 94.63W

06/20/2019 E1.75 INCH WATONWAN MN TRAINED SPOTTER 0701 PM FLOOD MORGAN 44.41N 94.93W

06/20/2019 REDWOOD MN PUBLIC PUBLIC TWEETED PICTURE OF FLOODED ROADWAY

THROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD IN MORGAN. 0505 PM FUNNEL CLOUD 1 SSW BELVIEW 44.59N 95.34W

06/20/2019 REDWOOD MN FIRE DEPT/RESCUE FIREFIGHTER SAW A FUNNEL CLOUD MOVING OVER

THEIR HOME. 0446 PM HAIL ECHO 44.62N 95.42W

06/20/2019 M1.25 INCH YELLOW MEDICINE MN PUBLIC PHOTO SENT VIA TWITTER. 0440 PM HAIL ECHO 44.61N 95.42W

06/20/2019 M1.00 INCH YELLOW MEDICINE MN AMATEUR RADIO 0353 PM HAIL HAZEL RUN 44.75N 95.71W

06/20/2019 M1.75 INCH YELLOW MEDICINE MN PUBLIC

Programming note

