Sunday showers at times, with a thunderstorm also possible; a shot at 90 later this week

Ron TrendaRon Trenda Jun 23, 2019
Northwestern Minnesota and most of west-central Minnesota will have a beautiful and dry Sunday.  The remainder of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin will have periods of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms also possible. Intermittent showers and the chance of thunderstorms will linger in many areas overnight Sunday night and into Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows this potential rain pattern Sunday morning through early Monday afternoon:

NOAA HRRR simulated radar from Sunday morning through 2 p.m. Monday, via tropicaltidbits

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the HRRR loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the model.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota plus western Wisconsin will see Sunday afternoon highs in the 70s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few spots in northwestern Minnesota touch 80 degrees. Northeastern Minnesota will see some highs in the 60s.

A similar high temperature pattern is expected on Monday:

Our average June 24 high temp is 82 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 80s Tuesday, followed by mid 80s on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s are on tap for Thursday and Friday.  I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few spots in the metro area touch 90 degrees on Thursday and/or Friday.

Thursday severe weather update

The National Weather Service has updated some of the details of the severe weather that hit parts of southern Minnesota on Thursday. These updated severe weather/damage reports (for Thursday, June 20) were posted on Saturday:

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT…SUMMARY…CORRECTED
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN
1129 PM CDT SAT JUN 22 2019

..TIME…   …EVENT…      …CITY LOCATION…     …LAT.LON…
..DATE…   ….MAG….      ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….
..REMARKS..

0712 PM     TSTM WND GST     4 E ST. JAMES           43.99N 94.55W
06/20/2019  M78 MPH          WATONWAN           MN   AWOS

CORRECTS PREVIOUS TSTM WND GST REPORT FROM 4
E ST. JAMES. NWS DAMAGE SURVEY DETERMINED
THIS WAS A DOWNBURST, WITH DIVERGENT DAMAGE
PATTERN FANNING OUT. HUNDREDS OF TREES WERE
DAMAGED FOR SEVERAL MILES, A TURKEY BARN WAS
SEVERELY DAMAGED, AND SEVERAL VEHICLES WERE
BLOWN OFF HIGHWAY 60.

0642 PM     TORNADO          4 WNW LA SALLE          44.10N 94.63W
06/20/2019                   WATONWAN           MN   LAW ENFORCEMENT

CORRECTS PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM
GODAHL. WATONWAN COUNTY DEPUTY REPORTED
TORNADO LASTED TWO MINUTES IN OPEN FIELD IN
NORTH CENTRAL WATONWAN COUNTY, 0.5 SE
GODAHL, OR 4 WNW LA SALLE.

0627 PM     TORNADO          6 SSE COBDEN            44.20N 94.81W
06/20/2019                   BROWN              MN   NWS STORM SURVEY

TORNADO MOSTLY MOVED ACROSS FIELDS, BUT DID
HIT A FEW GROVES OF TREES AND ONE FARMSTEAD,
WHERE MINOR DAMAGE OCCURRED TO A FEW
OUTBUILDINGS. PATH LENGTH ABOUT 3 MILES.

0520 PM     TORNADO          4 NE WABASSO            44.45N 95.11W
06/20/2019                   REDWOOD            MN   NWS STORM SURVEY

CORRECTS PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM 6 NNW
CLEMENTS. TREE AND SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE.
NUMEROUS PICTURES AND VIDEOS OF TORNADO.
PATH LENGTH 5.6 MILES.

0745 PM     HAIL             TRUMAN                  43.83N 94.43W
06/20/2019  E1.00 INCH       MARTIN             MN   TRAINED SPOTTER

0709 PM     HAIL             ST. JAMES               43.98N 94.63W
06/20/2019  E1.75 INCH       WATONWAN           MN   TRAINED SPOTTER

0701 PM     FLOOD            MORGAN                  44.41N 94.93W
06/20/2019                   REDWOOD            MN   PUBLIC

PUBLIC TWEETED PICTURE OF FLOODED ROADWAY
THROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD IN MORGAN.

0505 PM     FUNNEL CLOUD     1 SSW BELVIEW           44.59N 95.34W
06/20/2019                   REDWOOD            MN   FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

FIREFIGHTER SAW A FUNNEL CLOUD MOVING OVER
THEIR HOME.

0446 PM     HAIL             ECHO                    44.62N 95.42W
06/20/2019  M1.25 INCH       YELLOW MEDICINE    MN   PUBLIC

PHOTO SENT VIA TWITTER.

0440 PM     HAIL             ECHO                    44.61N 95.42W
06/20/2019  M1.00 INCH       YELLOW MEDICINE    MN   AMATEUR RADIO

0353 PM     HAIL             HAZEL RUN               44.75N 95.71W
06/20/2019  M1.75 INCH       YELLOW MEDICINE    MN   PUBLIC

Programming note

