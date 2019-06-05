Summer breezes; drier pattern evolving; D-Day forecast; “Ladybug blooms?”

A summery breeze continues to blow this week. Minnesota is finally enjoying a run of warmer, sunnier days. The July-like weather pattern holds the rest of this week. Cooler, but still pleasant temperatures return next week.

Classic summer convective rainfall pattern

Tuesday’s storms showed just how localized summer rainfall can be.

The 1st image shows the highest rainfall reports received (as of now) for Tuesday's severe weather event. The 2nd image is an analysis map of Tuesday's observed precipitation. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/r7HW7zP9Qk — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 5, 2019

Drier pattern evolving

The upper wind flow favors fewer rain days over the next two weeks. Right now Sunday and next Wednesday appear to be the only chances for potential significant rain.

Most models limit rainfall across the southeast half of Minnesota to well under an inch in the next week. The northwest half of Minnesota may get more than an inch, but that’s much less than we’ve had in many days recently. Here’s the Canadian model rainfall output through next Wednesday.

D-Day: American meteorologists won

German meteorologists predicted stormy seas and unfavorable landing conditions on D-Day. But American meteorologists saw what looked like a favorable break in the weather. We’re German troops caught napping?

It may have been the most important forecast in history.

On the eve of D-Day's 75th Anniversary, we still stand in awe of the men and women involved in the most important weather forecast in human history. pic.twitter.com/MIYcXW7bf6 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 5, 2019

“Ladybug bloom”

Doppler radar is so sensitive it picks up all kinds of flying objects. Even Ladybugs.

The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom" #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1C0rt0in6z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 5, 2019

Check out this dust devil in Boone, Iowa.