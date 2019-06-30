Steamy, with showers and thunderstorms at times; more rain this week

Thunderstorms to the northeast of the Twin Cities earlier this morning created a gust front that spread winds of 40 to 50 mph across the metro area. A gust of 44 mph was reported at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 8 a.m. Sunday, as the thunderstorms expanded to the southwest. Xcel energy reporting around 6,000 customers without power in the metro area just before 9 a.m. Sunday, with several thousand additional Xcel Energy customers in western Wisconsin also without power. There’ll be some additional showers and thunderstorms at times today.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will reach the 80s in about the northern half of Minnesota, with many spots in the southern half of Minnesota hitting 90 or higher. Those 90s, combined with dew points in the low to mid 70s, will create heat index values in the mid 90s at peak heating time.

The NWS has a heat advisory for much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area until 9 p.m. Sunday:

Details of the metro area portion of the heat advisory:

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

1002 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019 …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Heat Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been cancelled. * TEMPERATURE…Heat indices around 95 degrees are possible this

afternoon. * IMPACTS…These heat indices during the day will lead to

increased risk for heat related illnesses for those active

outdoors or with limited access to air conditioned spaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and

drink plenty of water. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Monday highs are expected to be mostly in the 80s, with a few spotty upper 70s:

Our average high temp is 83 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.

Twin Cities highs are projected to reach the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by lower 80s Thursday and Friday

Thunderstorm chances

The southern two-thirds of Minnesota and much of Wisconsin will see showers and thunderstorms at times this Sunday and Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Sunday and Sunday night in roughly the southern third of Minnesota, much of the Twin Cities metro area, parts of west-central Wisconsin plus southwestern Wisconsin:

SPC shows a marginal risk of severe weather to the north of the slight risk area.

Slight risk means that scattered severe t-storms are possible, marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible:

We’ll see some showers and thunderstorms at times Monday and Monday night from southern and central Minnesota into Wisconsin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Monday through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the model.

We could see a shower/t-storm early on Tuesday, followed by a better chance of occasional showers and t-storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Programming note

