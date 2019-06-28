Steamy weekend; heat safety tips

Rochester, Minn., saw more than a month’s worth of rain overnight Thursday night into early Friday. Their total of almost 5 inches set a new daily rainfall record for June:

Since 1 AM this morning, Rochester International Airport has received 4.90" of rain. This makes today the wettest June day and 6th wettest day. This rain caused the runways to become flooded briefly, but they are now back open. pic.twitter.com/WT5sfjWlXg — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 28, 2019

Standard time is used for climate records, so June 28 began at 1 a.m. CDT.

An section of southeastern Minnesota saw 4 to 7 inches of rain:

Very heavy rainfall of 4 to 7 inches has fallen across portions of Dodge, Olmsted, and Fillmore Counties, resulting in flash flooding. If flooding is observed, be prepared to seek higher ground, and remember to NEVER drive through flood waters. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/aeUjX2fKRD — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 28, 2019

Steamy weekend

Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see Friday afternoon highs in the 80s, with some 70s near Lake Superior. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area touch 90.

Highs in the 90s will be widespread on Saturday:

Saturday dew points will be in the steamy 70s in much of central and southern Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin, leading to heat indexes of 100 degrees or higher in many locations.

Sunday highs will be in the 80s north, with 90s south:

Triple-digit heat indexes are expected across much of southern Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to retreat into the lower 80s for Monday, followed by mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Heat safety

The weekend combination of heat and humidity could cause health and safety issues for some people.

Here are some heat safety tips from NOAA:

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have different symptoms:

Rain chances

Parts of far southern Minnesota could see a shower or an isolated thunderstorm Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

On Saturday, some showers and thunderstorms are possible in northwestern Minnesota late in the afternoon and into Saturday evening. That shower and thunderstorm chance expands into other parts of northern Minnesota and central Minnesota overnight Saturday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible anywhere in Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Sunday.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the model.

