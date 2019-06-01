Some Sunday morning frost in northern Minnesota; milder temps this week

It was a nice, sun-splashed Saturday across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Our Saturday afternoon high of 73 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was fairly typical for June 1. Our average high temp is 74 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area. The average Twin Cities high temp increases nicely as we go through June, reaching 83 degrees by late June.

I think you’ll like the temps this coming week.

Temperature trends

It’ll be chilly late Saturday night into early Sunday, and a combination of frost advisories and freeze warnings will run from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday in parts of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

“Tonight” in the title refers to the overnight hours of Saturday night.

Much of northwestern Minnesota is also in a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday:

Sunday highs will reach 70 degrees or higher in southern and central Minnesota and parts of the northwest, with mainly 60s elsewhere:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, followed by around 80 degrees on Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances

Most areas will be rain-free on Sunday and most of Monday. Some periods of rain are possible Monday evening through Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Monday evening through Tuesday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Update on river levels

Our recent rains caused river levels to rise again across much of southern Minnesota, and rivers are above flood stage at many locations.

You can click on any location on the NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS) site to get hydrographs of recent and forecast river levels. Some locations list levels in feet above sea level, others list levels in feet above a local reference point.

Here’s the Saturday evening hydrograph for the Mississippi River at St. Paul:

You can see that the Mississippi River was at moderate flood stage Saturday evening at the St. Paul location. The river level is expected to begin a slow fall at St. Paul on Sunday and the river level will be falling more rapidly by Thursday.

The lower portions of many trees on the eastern side of Raspberry Island were underwater Saturday evening:

There are flood warnings along some rivers in Minnesota. You can get flood warning updates by clicking on any green-shaded location on the National Weather Service Twin Cities website.

Here’s how the NWS map looked Saturday evening:

Projected river levels are updated on a regular basis, so check back to the AHPS site and the National Weather Service point forecasts for the latest info on the rivers near you.

If you’d like to scroll through hydrographs along a certain river in central or southern Minnesota, check here.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.