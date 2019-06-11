Showery night; sun returns; dodging T-Storms Friday and Saturday

June is the wettest month of the year on average in Minnesota.

The most recent set of 30-year climate average for the Twin Cities shows an average of 4.25 inches of rainfall in June at MSP Airport. That’s about an inch a week. So far MSP Airport logged just .28″ of rain before Tuesday’s showers. So we’ve been running about an inch behind average.

Welcome news if you’re a farmer. Or a sump pump.

Showery night

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms dot the radar maps across Minnesota overnight. Intensity fades in the wee small hours. NOAA’s HRRR model paints the trends into Wednesday morning.

Sun returns

Sunshine increases across Minnesota from west to east Wednesday. The clearing line likely slides through the Twin Cities in the midday or PM hours. The Europen model shows sun busting out Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks about as close to weather perfection as it gets in Minnesota. Bright sun. Light winds. Highs low 70s. Dew points in the 40s. Is this heaven? No, it’s San Diego. I mean Minnesota.

Back to the 80s

Highs bubble back toward 80 degrees by this Father’s Day weekend.

We dodge a few scattered storms Friday and Saturday. Right now Father’s Day looks probably dry.

Stay tuned.