Showers and t-storms at times; mainly 80s this coming week

We’ve seen some sunshine at times this Sunday and two waves of showers and thunderstorms in many locations.

The atmosphere remains unsettled, so some off and on showers and thunderstorms are still possible the remainder of this afternoon and overnight Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather the remainder of Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours of Sunday night in roughly the southern third of Minnesota plus southwestern Wisconsin:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

The outlook for 7 a.m. Monday through Monday night shows a slight risk of severe weather in portions of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

The NWS Storm Prediction Center updates the severe weather outlooks several times each day.

Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have a chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms each day this coming week. In the Twin Cities, the highest rain chances appear to be Monday and Wednesday.

Temperature trends

Monday highs are expected to be mainly in the 80s:

Our average high temp is 83 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area. Twin Cities highs are projected to reach the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is the Fourth of July, so it makes sense to look at projected highs across Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Programming note

