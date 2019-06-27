Shelf cloud pics; steamy weekend ahead

Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms this Thursday evening and overnight, but the main event is over.

An impressive shelf cloud advanced along the leading edge of the thunderstorms that moved across Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Thursday:

Photos from my husband in Brownton this am. This shelf cloud is the leading edge of strong storms. Share your photos using #kare11weather. pic.twitter.com/faesMUBVok — Laura Betker (@LauraBetker) June 27, 2019

Thanks for all of the photos and reports you shared with us today! Here's a picture of the shelf cloud as it passed over our office in Chanhassen this morning. Shelf clouds are associated with the leading edge of a gust front in a thunderstorm. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/hbihbZdJU4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 27, 2019

As storms approach southeast Minnesota, shelf cloud photo near Kenyon, MN from Chad Finne of West Concord Fire Dept. taken this morning. @NWSTwinCities #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XySNdVpvIb — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 27, 2019

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows just a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday evening and overnight Thursday night in Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can see the recent local National Weather Service radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southeastern Minnesota can be found here. The northeastern Minnesota radar loop is also available.

Portions of central and southern Wisconsin have a slight risk or an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday evening and overnight Thursday night, which means a higher risk of some severe thunderstorms:

There is a marginal risk of a severe thunderstorm in far southeastern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin Friday and Friday night:

Steamy weekend

Temperatures and dew points ramp up Friday afternoon and it’ll be steamy all weekend.

Friday highs will be well into the 80s across Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

A few spots in the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota could touch 90 Friday afternoon.

Dew points in the lower 70s are expected across about the southern half of Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Saturday highs will be in the 90s in many areas:

Sunday will also be very warm across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

That’ll feel downright comfortable after the weekend heat and humidity!