Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday, as expected. The watch covers most of Minnesota from the Canadian border all the way to the Twin Cities.

For up to the minute severe weather info click on the MPR News severe weather live blog here.

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 325

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1245 PM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Eastern and Central Minnesota

Western Wisconsin

Lake Superior

* Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM until

800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events

to 2 inches in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Multiple clusters of thunderstorms are expected to

intensify this afternoon across the watch area, with a risk of

damaging wind gusts and hail in the strongest activity.