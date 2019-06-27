Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m., includes Twin Cities metro

Strong to severe thunderstorms will spread across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

Severe weather is possible, so make sure that you are sky-aware and that you have a way to receive warnings.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 1 p.m. for much of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows the potential rain pattern Thursday and Thursday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It will rain in some areas that look dry in the HRRR loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the model.

Heat and humidity

Temperatures will drop as the thunderstorms move through today, but they should bounce back later this afternoon.

Most of Minnesota will see Thursday afternoon highs in the 80s, with some 70s in parts of the northeast.

Friday highs will be mainly in the 80s, but a few spots in the metro area and southern Minnesota could touch 90:

Dew points in the lower 70s are expected across about the southern half of Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Saturday highs will be in the 90s in many areas:

Sunday will also be hot:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.