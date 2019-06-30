Severe t-storm watch includes Twin Cities metro until 1 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that continues until 1 p.m. for much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The watch does include the Twin Cities metro area:

Hot and humid

Most of the southern half of Minnesota will have highs of 90 degrees or higher Sunday afternoon:

Those temps, combined with dew points in the low to mid 70s, will create heat index values around 100 or slightly above 100 at peak heating time.

The NWS continues an excessive heat warning today and this evening in the Twin Cities metro area, and a heat advisory for much of southern Minnesota:

Details of the excessive heat warning:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

440 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019 MNZ060>063-068>070-301800-

/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0001.000000T0000Z-190701T0200Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

440 AM CDT Sun Jun 30 2019 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…Heat indices this afternoon are expected to

range from 98 to 103 degrees. * IMPACTS…These heat indices during the day will lead to

increased risk for heat related illnesses for those active

outdoors or with limited access to air conditioned spaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Programming note

