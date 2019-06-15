Saturday showers and storms at times; a morning shower chance on Sunday

Our Saturday weather will be unsettled, with showers and thunderstorms at times.

A few thunderstorms could be severe this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Saturday and Saturday night in parts of southern Minnesota, with other parts of Minnesota (including a portion of the Twin Cities metro area) in a marginal risk of severe weather.

Here’s are details, from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, while slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

T-storm timing

We’ll have some areas of rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm in portions of Minnesota and western Wisconsin this Saturday morning, but the stronger t-storm potential is this afternoon and evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday morning through Saturday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain. It will rain in some areas that look dry in the HRRR loop, but the loop shows the general pattern of intermittent waves of showers and thunderstorms. We could see scattered morning showers on Sunday.

