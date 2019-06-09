Mainly 70s this week; details of Saturday tornado damage near Fertile, Minn.

We can see some big temperature swings in June. Our Twin Cities high temperature was 88 degrees Saturday afternoon. Our Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was a respectable 73 degrees, but it happened at 7:34 in the morning. A cold front moved through, and we were in the 60s from late morning through the afternoon hours.

We don’t have any really hot weather in the forecast this week.

Temperature trends

Monday highs are expected to be in the 60s over about the northern third of Minnesota, with 70s central and south:

Our average high temp is 77 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 70s Tuesday, followed by around 70 Wednesday, lower 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday.

Rain chances

Northern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. An isolated shower/thunderstorm could drift into central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Monday evening.

Minnesota and western Wisconsin will probably see some showers at times from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Tuesday through Wednesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Saturday evening tornado

This tornado occurred Saturday evening near Fertile, in Polk county of northwestern Minnesota:

The Grand Forks, North Dakota office of the National Weather Service surveyed the tornado damage on Sunday. The NWS classified the tornado as an EF-2 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph:

Thankfully, the tornado caused no injuries or fatalities.

Here are additional details of the tornado damage, from the NWS: