Mainly 70s this week; details of Saturday tornado damage near Fertile, Minn.

We can see some big temperature swings in June. Our Twin Cities high temperature was 88 degrees Saturday afternoon. Our Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was a respectable 73 degrees, but it happened at 7:34 in the morning. A cold front moved through, and we were in the 60s from late morning through the afternoon hours.
We don’t have any really hot weather in the forecast this week.
Temperature trends
Monday highs are expected to be in the 60s over about the northern third of Minnesota, with 70s central and south:
Our average high temp is 77 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.
Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 70s Tuesday, followed by around 70 Wednesday, lower 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday.
Rain chances
Northern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. An isolated shower/thunderstorm could drift into central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Monday evening.
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will probably see some showers at times from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Tuesday through Wednesday:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.
As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.
Saturday evening tornado
This tornado occurred Saturday evening near Fertile, in Polk county of northwestern Minnesota:
The Grand Forks, North Dakota office of the National Weather Service surveyed the tornado damage on Sunday. The NWS classified the tornado as an EF-2 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph:
Thankfully, the tornado caused no injuries or fatalities.
Here are additional details of the tornado damage, from the NWS:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
147 PM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
…NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 06/08/2019 TORNADO EVENT…
.Fertile MN Tornado…
Rating: EF-2
Estimated peak wind: 115 mph
Path length /Statute/: 3.6 miles
Path width /Maximum/: 160 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: June 8, 2019
Start time: 734pm CDT
Start location: 4 SE Fertile MN
Start Lat/Lon: 47.4998/-96.2146
End date: June 8, 2019
End time: 745 pm CDT
End location: 6 ESE Fertile MN
End_lat/lon: 47.5248,-96.1488
SURVEY_SUMMARY: This tornado touched down in Polk County just
north of the Polk/Norman County line. It initially tracked to the
northeast breaking large branches off of trees. Around 7:40 pm
CDT the tornado hit a farmstead where it ripped grain bins off of
the ground and wrapped the metal around other farm equipment and
trees around 90 to 100 yards away. At this same farmstead a barn
had part of its roof ripped off with some additional structural
damage to its walls. Past this farmstead trees were snapped and
thrown into the nearby field. After this the tornado began to
weaken with some more large branches broken around 7:45pm before
it dissipated. Peak winds estimated at 115 mph.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale Classifies
Tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph
EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph
EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph
EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph
EF4…Violent…166 To 200 mph
EF5…Violent…>200 mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is PRELIMINARY and subject to
change pending final review of the event and publication in
NWS Storm Data.