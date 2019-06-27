Highest severe weather chances shift east, SE; steamy weekend ahead

The National Weather Service has removed the seven-county Twin Cities metro area from the severe thunderstorm watch.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service still shows an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon into the evening in southeastern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin:

Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible:

The Twin Cities metro area is in a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon/evening, meaning that an isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible.

12:30 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm watch includes far southeastern Minnesota until 7 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/rHM8EZlEqC — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 27, 2019

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can see the recent local National Weather Service radar loop here. The recent radar loop for southwestern Minnesota can be found here, and the southeastern Minnesota loop here. The northeastern Minnesota radar loop and the northwestern Minnesota radar loop are also available.

Steamy weather ahead

Friday highs will be mainly in the 80s, but a few spots in the metro area and southern Minnesota could touch 90:

Dew points in the lower 70s are expected across about the southern half of Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Saturday highs will be in the 90s in many areas:

Sunday will be another hot day:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Storm pics

You may have seen a shelf cloud like this as today’s thunderstorms moved in:

As storms approach southeast Minnesota, shelf cloud photo near Kenyon, MN from Chad Finne of West Concord Fire Dept. taken this morning. @NWSTwinCities #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XySNdVpvIb — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 27, 2019