Funnel clouds sighted; big tornado outbreak 9 years ago

Our cool, clammy, June Minnesota sky is ripe for what used to be called “cold air funnels.” They occur on cool early summer days. They’re actually weak funnel clouds that form in cells with weak rotational dynamics. They rarely touch down, but can cause minor damage when they do.

Conditions are somewhat supportive of funnel clouds with showers/storms this afternoon near the I-90 corridor, but they would likely not touch down or lead to damage. We will continue to monitor the activity. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/qBt7dHLLE3 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 17, 2019

This one was sighted next Frost, Minnesota south of I-90 today.

A listener sent this photo in of a funnel cloud near Frost a little earlier today. @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/yZNKji8GIm — Randy Allen (@RandyA98Country) June 17, 2019

Big tornado outbreak 9 years ago

I remember working this outbreak on-air for MPR 9 years ago today. The wide geographic coverage of tornadoes was amazing. We had tornadoes on the ground from the Iowa border all the way into northwest Minnesota.

One of the largest tornado outbreaks in MN history happened 9 years ago today. 48 tornadoes were reported with 3 being EF4 strength. Sadly, 3 deaths and 45 injuries occurred. For a more complete summary visit: https://t.co/LVT8CFjrO4 #mnwx pic.twitter.com/6laaGwIPVJ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 17, 2019

Comfortable week

It’s hard to believe, but June is running 2.1 degrees warmer than average in the Twin Cities. I’ve had many people tell me you are loving this very comfortable, pleasant run of June weather.

Summer heat lovers get a taste next week.