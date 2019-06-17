Funnel clouds sighted; big tornado outbreak 9 years ago

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 17, 2019
Our cool, clammy, June Minnesota sky is ripe for what used to be called “cold air funnels.” They occur on cool early summer days. They’re actually weak funnel clouds that form in cells with weak rotational dynamics. They rarely touch down, but can cause minor damage when they do.

This one was sighted next Frost, Minnesota south of I-90 today.

Big tornado outbreak 9 years ago

I remember working this outbreak on-air for MPR 9 years ago today. The wide geographic coverage of tornadoes was amazing. We had tornadoes on the ground from the Iowa border all the way into northwest Minnesota.

Comfortable week

It’s hard to believe, but June is running 2.1 degrees warmer than average in the Twin Cities. I’ve had many people tell me you are loving this very comfortable, pleasant run of June weather.

Summer heat lovers get a taste next week.

NOAA via Weather Bell.