Free AC: Cooler breezes, scattered showers through midweek

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 10, 2019
It’s a classic early summer Minnesota sky today. Shallow cumulus clouds are puffing up a blue sky.

Early summer sky in the Twin Cities. Image: Paul Huttner/MPR News

Northwest flow

Our weather pattern features a northwest flow aloft this week.

NOAA upper air map for 7 pm CDT Monday, June 10.

That means cooler breezes this week. Daytime high temperatures hover in the 60s and 70s. Early morning lows dip into the 40s and 50s.

Good sleeping weather.

Temperatures rebound this weekend into next week.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Scattered T-Showers Tuesday

A weak low-pressure system spins through southern Minnesota Tuesday. It’s strong enough to trigger more concentrated T-Showers from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.

NOAA NAM 3 km resolution model from 9 am CDT Tuesday through 9 am CDT Wednesday via tropical tidbits.

NOAA’s Storm prediction center thinks a few storms could be marginally severe in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota Tuesday.

NOAA

 