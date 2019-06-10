Free AC: Cooler breezes, scattered showers through midweek

It’s a classic early summer Minnesota sky today. Shallow cumulus clouds are puffing up a blue sky.

Northwest flow

Our weather pattern features a northwest flow aloft this week.

That means cooler breezes this week. Daytime high temperatures hover in the 60s and 70s. Early morning lows dip into the 40s and 50s.

Good sleeping weather.

Temperatures rebound this weekend into next week.

Scattered T-Showers Tuesday

A weak low-pressure system spins through southern Minnesota Tuesday. It’s strong enough to trigger more concentrated T-Showers from Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday.

NOAA’s Storm prediction center thinks a few storms could be marginally severe in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota Tuesday.

414.38 parts per million (ppm) CO2 in air 09-Jun-2019 https://t.co/MGD5CTru41 — Keeling_Curve (@Keeling_curve) June 10, 2019

"The mercury shattered all records in Delhi…previous high of 47.8 degrees C recorded on June 9 2014" — don't need a formal attribution study to tell us that climate change played a role. Those studies tend to underestimate impact on extremes anyway: https://t.co/eYSG9811zc — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) June 10, 2019