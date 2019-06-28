Flooding in parts of SE Minnesota; steamy forecast

Portions of southeastern Minnesota saw 4 to 7 inches of rain overnight, which has caused flooding:

Very heavy rainfall of 4 to 7 inches has fallen across portions of Dodge, Olmsted, and Fillmore Counties, resulting in flash flooding. If flooding is observed, be prepared to seek higher ground, and remember to NEVER drive through flood waters. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/aeUjX2fKRD — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 28, 2019

As you wake up and head out, please know that numerous roads are closed across Dodge, Olmsted, and Fillmore Counties due to flooding. BE PREPARED and NEVER drive around barricades or through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/DYUvCd2oVs — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 28, 2019

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue in portions of southeastern Minnesota.

Rochester is included in a flash flood warning that spans several southeastern Minnesota counties Friday morning:

Updates on the southeastern Minnesota flooding can be found here.

Warm and steamy

Friday highs will be well into the 80s across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Many spots will top out in the 90s on Saturday:

Saturday dew points will be in the steamy 70s in much of central and southern Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin.

Sunday highs will be hot in central and southern Minnesota:

Heat index values will top 100 degrees at times this weekend in central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

This Updraft blog will be updated around midmorning.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.