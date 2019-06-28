Flooding in parts of SE Minnesota; steamy forecast

Ron TrendaRon Trenda Jun 28, 2019
Portions of southeastern Minnesota saw 4 to 7 inches of rain overnight, which has caused flooding:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue in portions of southeastern Minnesota.

Rochester is included in a flash flood warning that spans several southeastern Minnesota counties Friday morning:

Updates on the southeastern Minnesota flooding can be found here.

Warm and steamy

Friday highs will be well into the 80s across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

Many spots will top out in the 90s on Saturday:

Saturday dew points will be in the steamy 70s in much of central and southern Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin.

Sunday highs will be hot in central and southern Minnesota:

Heat index values will top 100 degrees at times this weekend in central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

