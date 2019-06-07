First 90 since September at MSP; 70s next week; drier pattern evolving

You could feel the heat out there Friday afternoon. The thermometer hit 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 9 months at MSP Airport Friday afternoon. The last 90-degree temperature at MSP Airport was recorded on September 16, 2018.

Congratulations, Twin Cities? We've just hit 90F for the first time in nearly 9 months. I was beginning to wonder if it would ever happen again after all that cold and snow… #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ZHU3fUw8IV — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) June 7, 2019

The thermal ridge surged all the way north into southern Canada Friday. I saw 97 degrees at Hallock in far northwest Minnesota. Thermometers flashed 95 as far north as Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Cooler breezes next week

Much of Minnesota makes another run at 90 Saturday. A cool front blows into Minnesota this weekend. Next week looks refreshing. Highs in the 70s will be common next week. Highs near 80 return by next weekend.

Cooler by the lake as usual next week. Free AC. No bugs.

Saturday night thunder

The Red River Valley will see a few pop-up storms overnight into early Saturday.

As the cool front slices into the warm air Saturday, a line of thunderstorms will break out in the Red River Valley and push east. The fading cells reach the Twin Cities by Sunday morning, and precipitation looks spotty and light for the Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota.

Here’s NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model.

Severe risk west

There is a marginal risk for a few severe storms across the Red River Valley into northwest Minnesota Saturday.

12:31pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the central high plains https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/ppxzc95Gib — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) June 7, 2019

Dry pattern evolving

A long-awaited drier weather pattern appears to be unfolding across the southeast half of Minnesota. Precipitation over the next week looks light, with around an inch of rain for much of northwest Minnesota.

Here’s a shout out to Minnesota’s dedicated weather observers.