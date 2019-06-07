First 90 since September at MSP; 70s next week; drier pattern evolving

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 7, 2019
You could feel the heat out there Friday afternoon. The thermometer hit 90 degrees for the first time in nearly 9 months at MSP Airport Friday afternoon. The last 90-degree temperature at MSP Airport was recorded on September 16, 2018.

The thermal ridge surged all the way north into southern Canada Friday. I saw 97 degrees at Hallock in far northwest Minnesota. Thermometers flashed 95 as far north as Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Temperatures Friday afternoon via Oklahoma Mesonet.

Cooler breezes next week

Much of Minnesota makes another run at 90 Saturday. A cool front blows into Minnesota this weekend. Next week looks refreshing. Highs in the 70s will be common next week. Highs near 80 return by next weekend.

NOAA forecast highs for Minneapolis via Weather Bell.

Cooler by the lake as usual next week. Free AC. No bugs.

NOAA forecast temperatures for Duluth via Weather Bell.

Saturday night thunder

The Red River Valley will see a few pop-up storms overnight into early Saturday.

As the cool front slices into the warm air Saturday, a line of thunderstorms will break out in the Red River Valley and push east. The fading cells reach the Twin Cities by Sunday morning, and precipitation looks spotty and light for the Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota.

Here’s NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model.

NOAA NAM 3 km resolution model from 1 pm Saturday to noon Sunday via tropical tidbits.

Severe risk west

There is a marginal risk for a few severe storms across the Red River Valley into northwest Minnesota Saturday.

Dry pattern evolving

A long-awaited drier weather pattern appears to be unfolding across the southeast half of Minnesota. Precipitation over the next week looks light, with around an inch of rain for much of northwest Minnesota.

Canadian model rainfall output through Thursday June 13. Graphic via pivotal weather.

Here’s a shout out to Minnesota’s dedicated weather observers.