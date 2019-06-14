Dodging scattered T-Showers; cool Father’s Day

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 14, 2019
0

Finding the dry hours

There will be many dry hours this weekend. But we’ll also be dodging scattered showers across Minnesota. Rainfall looks spotty and intermittent. The most likely timing favors this evening and late Saturday through Saturday evening. NOAA’s NAM model paints the picture this weekend.

NOAA NAM model from 5 pm Friday through 7 pm CDT Sunday via tropical tidbits.

Marginal severe risk

There is a fairly low (marginal) severe weather risk Friday evening. Severe weather is not likely,  just enough instability to keep one eye on the radar.

Saturday severe risk

Saturday’s storms could get feisty across southwest Minnesota. The highest severe risk runs along the Iowa border. A severe outbreak looks likely in the central plains.

NOAA

Mostly 70s

The thermometer spiked to 85 degrees Friday afternoon at MSP Airport.

NOAA

This Father’s Day weekend looks a bit cooler. Temperatures hover mostly int he 70s through next week. Waiting for summer.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Keep an eye on the radar this weekend.

 