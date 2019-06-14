Dodging scattered T-Showers; cool Father’s Day

Finding the dry hours

There will be many dry hours this weekend. But we’ll also be dodging scattered showers across Minnesota. Rainfall looks spotty and intermittent. The most likely timing favors this evening and late Saturday through Saturday evening. NOAA’s NAM model paints the picture this weekend.

Marginal severe risk

There is a fairly low (marginal) severe weather risk Friday evening. Severe weather is not likely, just enough instability to keep one eye on the radar.

Much of the area is under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds, with an isolated tornado or two also possible. Be sure to stay weather aware later today!#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/obvfXKq40h — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 14, 2019

Saturday severe risk

Saturday’s storms could get feisty across southwest Minnesota. The highest severe risk runs along the Iowa border. A severe outbreak looks likely in the central plains.

Mostly 70s

The thermometer spiked to 85 degrees Friday afternoon at MSP Airport.

This Father’s Day weekend looks a bit cooler. Temperatures hover mostly int he 70s through next week. Waiting for summer.

Keep an eye on the radar this weekend.