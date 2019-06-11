Cool scattered rain today; near 80 this weekend

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 11, 2019
It’s a cool wet Tuesday across much of Minnesota. A weak but determined low-pressure wave brings light to moderate showers.  NOAA’s HRRR captures the essence of spotty shower waves moving east.

NOAA HRRR model through midnight via tropical tidbits.

Free AC

Our midweek features free air conditioning across Minnesota. Overnight lows in the 30s and patchy frost are common in northern Minnesota into June. This week will be no exception. Highs crack the 70s again later this week up north.

NOAA forecast temperatures for Duluth via Weather Bell.

Highs rebound back to near 80 degrees this weekend in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Next week feels like summer again.

NOAA forecast temperatures for the Twin Cities via Weather Bell.

Flock of seagulls

The birds, not the band. Check out the radar returns from the Duluth Doppler this morning.

Midnight sun

I’d love to go to Alaska this time of year someday. This map illustrates how many days of 24-hour sun they get.

For comparison daylight in the Twin Cities peaks around 15 hours and 37 minutes late next week.