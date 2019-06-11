Cool scattered rain today; near 80 this weekend

It’s a cool wet Tuesday across much of Minnesota. A weak but determined low-pressure wave brings light to moderate showers. NOAA’s HRRR captures the essence of spotty shower waves moving east.

Free AC

Our midweek features free air conditioning across Minnesota. Overnight lows in the 30s and patchy frost are common in northern Minnesota into June. This week will be no exception. Highs crack the 70s again later this week up north.

Highs rebound back to near 80 degrees this weekend in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Next week feels like summer again.

Flock of seagulls

The birds, not the band. Check out the radar returns from the Duluth Doppler this morning.

We were curious what was lighting up our radar screen this morning, turns out a lot of seagulls or lake gulls are flying south across the head of Lake Superior this morning. #mnwx #wiwx #lakesuperior pic.twitter.com/tribeDe2wp — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 11, 2019

Midnight sun

I’d love to go to Alaska this time of year someday. This map illustrates how many days of 24-hour sun they get.

#Map shows how many days different areas in #Alaska experience 24 hours of sunlight per year. Source: https://t.co/uUmCgvnwzS pic.twitter.com/YD8rfWF8kE — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) June 8, 2018

For comparison daylight in the Twin Cities peaks around 15 hours and 37 minutes late next week.