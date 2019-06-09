Cold fronted today, with showers possible; mainly 70s this week

A cold front continues to move through Minnesota today, accompanied by areas of showers and a thunderstorm chance. Early risers in the Twin Cities metro area enjoyed the most pleasant part of the day.

Temperature trends

There’ll will be a lot of highs in the 60s in the northwestern half of Minnesota this Sunday, with some 70s elsewhere. Some spots in western Wisconsin could reach the lower 80s. Twin Cities metro area temps will peak in the lower 70s Sunday morning, then probably drop into the 60s for Sunday afternoon. Our average high temp is 77 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities metro area.

Monday highs are expected to reach the 70s in southern and central Minnesota:

Twin Cities highs are projected to reach the mid 70s Tuesday, followed by around 70 Wednesday, lower 70s Thursday and upper 70s Friday.

Rain chances

Areas of rain move across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin as we go through Sunday and Sunday evening. There could also be a few embedded thunderstorms at times.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening:

It’ll rain in some areas that look dry in the simulated radar loop, but the loop illustrates the general rain pattern. The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has Minnesota and Wisconsin in their general thunderstorm category Sunday and Sunday night, indicating that severe thunderstorms are not expected:

The severe weather outlook is updated several times each day by the SPC.

Saturday tornado near Fertile?

There are indications that a tornado touched down Saturday near Fertile, in northwestern Minnesota.

The NWS office in Grand Forks, ND posted this note on their web site:

The Grand Forks NWS office also posted this picture, which was taken Saturday near Fertile, Minnesota:

We’ll let you know the results of the damage survey.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.