Brilliant Wednesday; rain returns; 4th of July hot front?

If you like it mild and sunny, Wednesday looks fantastic on the weather maps. Many of you have told me you’re loving this run of mild weather with comfortably low dew points in the 40s and 50s. You’re going to love Wednesday. Scattered rain and thunder return starting Thursday.

And yes, there are still signs of much warmer weather as we turn the corner into July.

Tonight and tomorrow will be dry, but rain will move in from the west on Thursday, with chances of storms lasting into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s the rest of the week, but should warm a bit to the lower 80s this weekend #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9rWYSp3PtF — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 18, 2019

Warmer days ahead

I am still surprised to see that June is running nearly 2 degrees warmer than average at MSP Airport. It’s been a lovely run of weather this month. Highs gradually climb back into the 80s again as we head into next week.

Cooler up north

I don’t have to remind those of you in northern Minnesota that the Twin Cities has a significantly different climate than northern Minnesota. We’re a tall state. The latitude difference between the Iowa and Canadian borders creates significant climate differences. A mostly frigid Lake Superior only enhances the difference.

Rain returns Thursday

The next low-pressure wave arrives Thursday. It’s a slow mover. Look for occasional bouts of scattered rain and thunder from Thursday into Sunday.

Around an inch?

Summertime convective rainfall is notoriously spotty and uneven. Most models suggest a rainfall range either side of 1″ rainfall with some local 2″ totals by Sunday.

4th of July hot front?

Many of us are wondering where the heat is so far this summer. Many are just fine where we’re at thanks. The longer range upper air models still suggest pulses of steamy air as we turn the corner into July.

NOAA’s 8-14 day temperature outlook picks up on the trend.

Stay tuned.