Brilliant Wednesday; rain returns; 4th of July hot front?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 18, 2019
If you like it mild and sunny, Wednesday looks fantastic on the weather maps. Many of you have told me you’re loving this run of mild weather with comfortably low dew points in the 40s and 50s. You’re going to love Wednesday. Scattered rain and thunder return starting Thursday.

And yes, there are still signs of much warmer weather as we turn the corner into July.

Warmer days ahead

I am still surprised to see that June is running nearly 2 degrees warmer than average at MSP Airport. It’s been a lovely run of weather this month. Highs gradually climb back into the 80s again as we head into next week.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Cooler up north

I don’t have to remind those of you in northern Minnesota that the Twin Cities has a significantly different climate than northern Minnesota. We’re a tall state. The latitude difference between the Iowa and Canadian borders creates significant climate differences. A mostly frigid Lake Superior only enhances the difference.

NOAA forecast temperatures for Duluth via Weather Bell.

Rain returns Thursday

The next low-pressure wave arrives Thursday. It’s a slow mover. Look for occasional bouts of scattered rain and thunder from Thursday into Sunday.

Canadian model Thursday through Sunday via tropical tidbits.

Around an inch?

Summertime convective rainfall is notoriously spotty and uneven. Most models suggest a rainfall range either side of 1″ rainfall with some local 2″ totals by Sunday.

NOAA GFS rainfall output into Sunday via pivotal weather.

4th of July hot front?

Many of us are wondering where the heat is so far this summer. Many are just fine where we’re at thanks. The longer range upper air models still suggest pulses of steamy air as we turn the corner into July.

NOAA upper air map for 7 pm CDT July 1.

NOAA’s 8-14 day temperature outlook picks up on the trend.

NOAA

Stay tuned.

 

 